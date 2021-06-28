© Polarium

Polarium partners with battery manufacturer Northvolt

Polarium and Northvolt have initiated a long-term partnership in which Northvolt will supply Polarium with lithium-ion battery cells. The move will make Polarium the first company to offer energy storage for telecom networks built on Northvolt’s green battery cells.

Telecom backup power has long been a costly and challenging issue. Conventional lead-acid batteries need to be replaced frequently, and diesel is costly and pollutes the environment. Since 2015, Polarium has challenged the telecom industry to switch from diesel generators and lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries as a solution for backup power. Now the company is announces their next step with a new product range, ’Green’, enabled by a long-term partnership with the Swedish battery developer and manufacturer Northvolt. “We are on a mission to create the best energy storage solutions in the world, and we are continuously working to decrease the carbon footprint of our solutions. Therefore, we are very happy that Northvolt can provide us with battery cells from their fossil-free production facility, Northvolt Ett,” says Stefan Jansson CEO and founder of Polarium in a press release. The new product range, ‘Green’, is built on Northvolt lithium-ion battery cells. With large-scale cell production starting in 2021 at Northvolt Ett gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden, Northvolt has set a goal to manufacture the greenest batteries in the world – committing to a minimal carbon footprint and the highest recycling standards. “For both Northvolt and Polarium, the future is renewable. We are proud to supply Polarium with lithium-ion battery cells that are manufactured with 100 percent clean energy and thereby support Polarium in driving change in the global telecom industry towards smarter and more sustainable power supply solutions,” says Emad Zand, President, Northvolt Systems.