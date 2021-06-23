© enics

Enics launches recruitment drive to enable growth

The EMS provider is growing its volumes in electronics manufacturing, as well as expanding its capabilities to wider extent of the electronics product lifecycle. To enable this, Enics will increase its recruiting in Finland and Sweden over the next years.

Enics is with its growth strategy taking aim at entering “one billion euro class”. The company says it will reach this goal by increasing its capabilities to serve the full lifecycle of customers’ electronic products. From design and prototyping to high-volume manufacturing al the way to repair and maintenance of the product. “While until now Enics has been the expert in electronics manufacturing, our future holds excellent capabilities as an electronics turnkey service provider, giving our customers the opportunity to utilize our expertise and efficient supply chains even more,” says Enics Chief Technology Officer Kristian Federley, in a press release Kristian Federley continues to explain that this development will be especially visible at the company’s Engineering Hub in Oulu, Finland and Manufacturing site in Västerås, Sweden, which are recruiting several experts. “Enics Oulu Engineering hub already is the center for our Product and Test Development service and it’s developing further in electronics design. In the coming years we are recruiting 40 new design engineers to the Oulu Engineering team, making it a significant Electronics Test and Design Center,” Federley says and continues. “Enics Västerås is developing into our After-sales Center in Europe over the upcoming year. To enable this, the existing capabilities at Enics Västerås are strengthened with recruitment of up to 30 new employees: specialists in engineering, product development, sales and customer service.” Enics Oulu Test and Design Center currently has a team of 21 engineers focusing on test development and electronics turnkey product design. In the upcoming 3-4 years, Enics Oulu will be growing into a center of excellence in electronics design and test development with 60 engineers and specialists. Enics Västerås has a legacy in electronics manufacturing and After Sales services, with engineering teams supporting these. In the future, Enics Västerås’ capabilities will expand especially in electronics design, prototyping for complex system assembly and new product introduction (NPI), as well as developing Enics Västerås’ after sales capabilities into excellence – covering product care, obsolescence management for obsolete components and materials. Besides recruitments, Enics has invested in the development of Enics Västerås with a new low-volume, high-mix After Sales production line and training of its operators.