© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

World wafer fab capacity by country / region

© ESIA

In light of the extraordinary demand situation for semiconductors, ESIA is looking into trends relating to capacity for semiconductor-producing regions around the globe. The percentages are derived from monthly wafer starts, normalised to 200 mm wafer equivalents.In 1995, 26.1% of the world wafer fab capacity could be found in the US. In 2015, that number had dropped to 12.6 – and by the looks of it keeps getting smaller. Japan has seen quite the drop since 1995 when it held 40.2% of the market, and in 2015 its market share was 18.5%. China however is making a leap forward. In 1995 the country held 1.7% of the market and in 2015 it held 14.4% and it keeps on growing.