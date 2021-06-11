© Hanza

Swedish EMS provider invest in Chinese operations

Swedish EMS provider Hanza says it sees an increased need for manufacturing close to the market in China and moves to new, larger premises. Furthermore, the electronics division is expanded through investments of approximately SEK 10 million (about EUR 1 million).

Hanza has a manufacturing cluster in Suzhou, China, which offers manufacturing close to the market for European customers. A positive market development has prompted a decision for the company to expand by moving to new premises of approximately 4,000 square metres, with an option for an additional 4,000 square metres. In connection with this, the company invests in electronics production equipment of approximately SEK 10 million. "We see product companies that are moving production back from China to Europe, but also companies that want to move their production for the Chinese market from Europe to China," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza. “The underlying reason is the same - to manufacture close to the end market. Here, HANZA supports these companies in a unique way, through supply-chain advisory services and project management of factory relocations.” The factory relocation and the installation of the new equipment will be completed during the third quarter of 2021.