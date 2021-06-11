© Scanfil

Scanfil updates its outlook for 2021

The EMS provider says that due to strong customer demand, the company is revising its turnover and adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021.

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 630–680 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–46 million. However, the company emphasises that the guidance for 2021 involves uncertainty arising from the potential negative impact of the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, and the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand and the delivery capability of the component supply chain. In its previous outlook for 2021, Scanfil estimated that its turnover for 2021 would be EUR 600–640 million and its adjusted operating profit would end up on EUR 40–44 million.