© gleighly dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 04, 2021
Stellantis to build gigafactory in Italy?
Stellantis is looking at Italy, to support its expansion into electric mobility. The car maker is said to be discussing conditions of the project with Rome, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
For those that still hasn't realised, Stellantis is the name of new group resulting from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA. The group currently has two gigafactory projects in Europe, one in France and one in Germany. The two sites represent a total investment of EUR 5 billion. Italy being a main manufacturing hub for Stellantis, having a battery factory there would make sense. The current gigafactory projects are currently scheduled to start up in mid-2021. Initially the factories will have a capacity of 8 GWh initially, which will later increase to 24 GWh. Once both plants are up and running at full speed in 2030, the combined capacity will 48 GWh. This would represent the production of one million batteries a year.