© GCL

GCL-SI Hefei-based factory to start production in September

Chinese PV company, GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), says it expects to start operation of its factory in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, in September this year.

The construction of the factory – which is designed with 60GW production capacity annually – started in December 2020. It will focus on producing 210mm high efficiency modules but is also capable of manufacturing 182mm to meet the market demand. Thomas Kun Zhang, CEO of GCL-SI explains in a press release that due to the global pandemic, there has been a surge in logistics cost and raw material price since last year, leading to the decline in PV module exports. However, demand for the products is still growing in Europe and the United States. Zhang added that in addition to its presence in markets of Europe and the United States, the company will also strive to promote its integrated system and services in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other emerging regions. The company says it is making efforts to develop its PV cell business with preparations for the production based in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The production base will mainly manufacture high-efficiency cell such as PERC, Topcon and HJT. Regarding its future development, the company said that it would strengthen its sales strategies and enhance Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and PV system integration business to resist fluctuations in the PV industry. The company also says it will enter the semiconductor industry and develop renewable wafer projects to extend the silicon industry chain, and strive to build into a secondary strategic business so as to enhance the core competitiveness.