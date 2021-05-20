© BASF

BASF & Shanshan to serve Chinese battery materials market

BASF and Shanshan, a lithium-ion battery materials supplier serving both the e-mobility and the consumer electronics (CE) market, have agreed to form a BASF majority-owned joint venture (BASF: 51%; Shanshan: 49%) to produce cathode active materials (CAM) and precursors (PCAM) in China.

BASF will contribute its strength as a global CAM supplier to the automotive industry with strong technology and development capabilities, global operations footprint, as well as strategic partnerships for raw materials supply. By forming the joint venture in China, BASF strengthens its position in Asia to build up an integrated, global supply chain for customers in China and worldwide, increasing its annual capacity to 160 kilotons by 2022 with further expansions underway. As a strong player on the Chinese CAM market, Hunan Shanshan Energy has supported the lithium-ion battery industry for more than 18 years. It has formed a business value chain including raw materials, PCAM, CAM and battery recycling. Hunan Shanshan Energy operates four production sites for CAM and PCAM in Hunan and Ningxia, China, with an annual capacity of 90 kilotons by 2022. “I am pleased that BASF is joining forces with Shanshan, a cathode materials leader in China. Our joint venture will complement BASF’s global battery materials footprint while increasing our customer proximity,” says Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, in a press release “By combining BASF’s and Shanshan’s expertise, we will accelerate the electrification transformation of the transportation industry.” Yonggang Zheng, Chairman of Shanshan, adds, “BASF has broad and long-standing collaboration with global automotive OEMs and powerful brand impact. Through the partnership with BASF, Shanshan will further strengthen the competitiveness in the Chinese market and accelerate the integration into the global market by providing high-quality services and products to customers in China and around the world.” “This partnership will complement our R&D and product portfolios. The integration of BASF’s and Shanshan’s supply chain and customer resources will further enhance the competitiveness of the intended joint venture and enable it to be one of the world’s leading suppliers of CAM,” says Zhihua Li, President of Shanshan.