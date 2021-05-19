© Essemtec

Melecs equips Mexican facility with Essemtec equipment

For many years, Austria-based CMS Melecs GmbH have relied on Essemtec Scorpion Dispensers at their production lines in Europe and China.

The company has now decided to upgrade to the newest generation Essemtec dispenser at its Querétaro production site in Mexico, a news flash from Essemtec states. “At our Querétaro site, the Tarantula dispenser was the first equipment from Essemtec and a new generation for the Melecs group. We had high expectations of smooth installation and particularly of training and on-boarding of our team. The on-site Essemtec Support team with their Swiss engineer and their local service partner Gollet fully satisfied our expectations“, said Mr. Obed Silva, Head of production Melecs/Querétaro.