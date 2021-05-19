© Foxconn

Stellantis, Foxconn to develop digital cockpits via new JV

Stellantis and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50/50 voting rights joint venture.

Mobile Drive will combine Stellantis’ vehicle design and engineering expertise with Foxconn’s development in the rapidly changing software and hardware realms of smartphones and consumer electronics. All the development made by Mobile Drive will be co-owned by Stellantis and Foxconn. The Netherlands-based joint venture will operate as an automotive supplier, competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers, the press release states. Mobile Drive will focus on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development with software innovations expected to include artificial intelligence-based applications, 5G communication, upgraded over-the-air services, e-commerce opportunities and smart cockpit integrations.