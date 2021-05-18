© Norautron

Norautron to continue to handle production for Airthings

Airthings and Norautron continues their partnership with the signing a new agreement under which the EMS provider will produce Airthings’ professional radon detector, Corentium Pro.

The renewed agreement has a value of between NOK 10-15 million (about EUR 1-1.5 million) and will take place at Norautron’s Norwegian production premises in Horten. "We are thankful for the trust Airthings has shown us, and that they have let us take part in their journey from the start and all the way to the global tech company they are today. It has been a pleasure working together with Airthings over the past ten years, and we look forward to continuing," says Bibbi Stålstrøm, Key Account Manager at Norautron. The initial production agreement between Airthings and Norautron dates back to 2011. Back then the contract covered the prototyping of Airthings first-ever consumer-oriented product. The two parties have since then developed a tight partnership focused on prototyping and producing technology solutions for monitoring and improving indoor air quality.