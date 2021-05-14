© JJS Manufacturing

Escatec acquires UK & Czech-based JJS Manufacturing

EMS provider Escatec is expanding with the acquisition of UK-based JJS Manufacturing. The deal adds electro-mechanical production facilities in the United Kingdom and Czech Republic to Escatec’s portfolio.

Escatec’s production capacity in Europe so far has been centred around a design & development and advanced production facility in Heerbrugg, Switzerland. The addition of JJS Manufacturing, with factories and a competent workforce, will immediately expand the scope of Escatec’s offerings, a press release states. “This acquisition is a direct outcome of our strategic plan to grow ESCATEC into a major player in the global EMS industry and further demonstrates our commitment to serve our customers’ needs. I am delighted to welcome everyone at JJS Manufacturing to the ESCATEC family at this very exciting time,” states Patrick Macdonald, CEO of Escatec. With group revenue exceeding USD 200 million, the acquisition of JJS Manufacturing – along with ongoing expansion of its Malaysian operations – is expected to rapidly propel Escatec’s annual revenues beyond the USD 300 million mark. The acquisition of JJS Manufacturing will add 14'000 square metres of production space with a headcount of 500 employees in the UK and Czech Republic. Key market segments include Industrial Automation, Process Control, Test & Measurement, and the Scientific fields. “This is a win-win for everybody, certainly that is the case for OEM brands in the UK and Europe that need a highly experienced and exceptionally trustworthy manufacturing partner with ample production capacity closer to home,” concludes Patrick Macdonald.