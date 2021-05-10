© Incap Corporation

Incap temporarily closes its factories in India

In an effort to curb the current situation related to the spread of the coronavirus, the government of Karnataka has announced stricter measures. As a result of this, Incap has temporarily closed down its factories in Tumkur, Karnataka until 24 May 2021.

“Incap is fully committed to support the local government in its actions to contain the virus and continues also the vaccination program for its employees. Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees and we will do our best to limit the impact this temporary closure may have on our customer deliveries”, says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap in a short update. The company says that the closure of the factories will not have an impact on its outlook for the full year of. Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.