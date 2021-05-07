© Enics Electronics Production | May 07, 2021
Enics Turgi loses production to other sites
After 6-week consultations with employee unions are concluded, Enics announces the decision to transfer manufacturing from Enics Turgi site in Switzerland to other Enics sites in Europe.
Enics Schweiz AG that operates a manufacturing site in Turgi will in the future focus on Business Development and customer service, specifically for the German-speaking and Central and West European markets, a press release states. The manufacturing operations at Enics Turgi will be transferred to other Enics sites in Europe, especially to the Enics site in Västerås, Sweden. This decision is announced after Enics Switzerland concluded consultation with employee representatives and unions. The transfer of manufacturing impacts the jobs of up to 110 Enics Turgi employees, by mid-2022. “Enics Turgi employees form an extremely committed team with high degree of expertise, and for many years Enics Turgi has been an essential part of Enics network of manufacturing sites. However, over the recent years the markets have changed to a direction that drives for larger manufacturing units, and this forces also Enics to optimize our footprint in Europe. Even with the change in Enics’ operations in Switzerland, Enics continues to be headquartered in Zurich, and we see Switzerland as the best location for our Business Development and Customer Service Hub for the Central and West European markets”, says Enics President and CEO Elke Eckstein.