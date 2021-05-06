© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Laptop manufacturing to start in Qatar

A new electronics production facility will be established in the Umm Alhoul Free Zone in Qatar, built by a partnership between iLife Digital, a robotics and electronics company based in Florida, US, and Prime Technologies, a subsidiary of Ali Bin Ali Holding.

iLife and Prime Technologies will use the 2'500 square metre factory to create iLife-branded electronic devices, including laptops, PCs, smart watches and mobile phones, according to a press release from the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA). The aim of the new establishment is to help meet the growing demand for affordable electronic projects in the MENA region. Production at the new facility is expected to begin in August 2021 and will produce up to 350'000 electronics a year, the press release reads without providing any details on how many of these 350'000 "electronics" will be made up by each product category. In addition to the production of electronics, the factory will support logistics and R&D activities and feature a customer solution center. “We are proud to host this partnership between iLife Digital and Prime Technologies at Umm Alhoul Free Zone. It is the latest example of our close collaboration with the Qatari private sector to foster growth and innovation for the country and the broader region. This partnership is also testament to the strategic place of Qatar and its free zones in global trade, and the exciting potential of technology manufacturing in Qatar. This factory will play an important role in our growing technology ecosystem, and drive our continued support for Qatar’s technology and innovation sector,” says H.E. Ahmad Al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA, in the press release. The factory, which is described as the first of its kind in Qatar, will create 160 new jobs, including 144 skilled opportunities.