More than 1000 jobs to be slashed<br>at Intel Malaysia

According to local news paper Intel is implementing a voluntary separation scheme (VSS) in Malaysia which is expected to involve between 1,000 and 2,000 employees in the country.

In Malaysia, Intel has over 6,500 workers in Penang, about 3, 500 in Kedah, and about 200 in Cyberjaya.

