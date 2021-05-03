© Volkswagen

VW starts construction of new electric car plant in China

The German auto-giant has started the construction of an all-new MEB plant at Volkswagen Anhui recently. The new plant will be the third of the group’s pure-electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in China, following completion of the Anting (SAIC VW) and Foshan (FAW-VW) plants.

The new facility is slated for completion mid-2022, and is is set to start of production in the second half of 2023. The plant is described as another cornerstone of Volkswagen’s global e-mobility push. By 2025, Volkswagen Group China plans to deliver up to 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year. “Volkswagen Anhui is set to become a global hub for e-mobility innovation and a cornerstone of the Group’s decarbonization strategy. As China is the world’s largest single market for NEV vehicles, we need to strengthen our local competence, and Volkswagen Anhui is a significant part of it. With the plant to be powered by green energy from day one, we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing carbon emissions beyond our fleet,” says Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, in a press release. The construction at Volkswagen Anhui includes brownfield repurposing and upscaling of the former JAC plant and the establishment of a completely new body shop area. The new body shop will cover roughly 141'000 square metres and makes up part of the total project area, together covering around 500'000 square metres. At the new Anhui plant, the company says it will have a workforce of about 500 employees on board by 2025, with a focus on R&D and engineering innovations. Combining R&D, quality assurance, pre-sales manufacturing and testing under one roof, Volkswagen Anhui will provide the Group with a faster time-to-market for new e-mobility products