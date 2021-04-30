© Neways Electronics International

Neways receives indicative proposal of acquisition

Dutch EMS provider, Neways Electronics, has received an offer from VDL Groep B.V. to acquire all outstanding shares in the capital of Neways.

VDL Groep, which already is a large shareholder in the EMS provider, has sent a non-binding conditional indicative proposal to acquire all outstanding shares in the capital of Neways. The indicative offer price is EUR 12.50 in cash for each Neways share. The company says in a short update that the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of Neways will "carefully analyse and consider the proposal". In order to be able to better evaluate the indicative proposal, Neways enters into talks with VDL. At this time it is uncertain whether any talks will lead to a conditional agreement regarding a public offer for all outstanding shares in Neways and, if so, at what price and under which conditions. Neways says it will provide further updated if and when required.