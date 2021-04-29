© Bela Electronic Designs

Vanilla completes acquisition of Bela Electronic Designs

Vanilla Electronics, based in Norfolk, UK, has completed its first acquisition – adding the electronics manufacturing services business, Bela Electronic Designs Ltd. to its ranks.

The strategic acquisition will see Vanilla strengthen its technical capability in providing complex electronics design and manufacturing activities, whilst at the same time provide a stronger foothold on early product development to its global manufacturing customer base. Founded back in 1986, by Mike Lafratta, Bedford-based Bela has carved out a name for itself in the small to medium volume high complexity manufacturing niche. Vanilla Electronics, is the younger company between the two. Founded in 2002, Vanilla provides supply chain services to global technology manufacturers, consolidating their typically complex supply chains. The company ships over a million parts per day from their 25'000 square foot automated warehouse. Vanilla's business offering is a fully outsourced service; from design, material procurement, kitting, manufacturing, through to end-customer order fulfilment. “Bela’s technical and highly proficient PCB design and manufacturing services perfectly complement Vanilla’s supply chain activities. The new partnership will provide manufacturing customers worldwide with a fully scalable manufacturing service, from early product design, design for manufacture support, through to volume production,” says Dan Croft, CEO at Vanilla Group, in a press release. Michael Knight, Operations Director at Bela, will step-up to the position of Managing Director, leading the business with the guidance of Dan Croft and Matt Negus, CEO and CFO of the Vanilla Group. “This exciting partnership will enable Bela to further enhance our engineering and manufacturing expertise offering our market leading capabilities to an ever-expanding premium customer base and a wider global market. The synergies between the two family businesses are compelling and with the planned investment, complimented by the desire and ambition of the team, the group can look forward to the next stage of growth with excitement and optimism,” says Michael Knight, in the press release. Vanilla says that it will continue to look at other acquisitions that add technical, regional and commercial value to the group and its customers.