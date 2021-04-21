© Nanya Technology

Nanya invests in advanced DRAM fab in New Taipei City

Nanya Technology plans to – with supports by New Taipei City Government and Central Government agencies – construct a new 12-inch advanced semiconductor fabrication plant with a double-deck cleanroom in Taishan Nanlin Technology Park in New Taipei City.

The company says that the plant will produce DRAM chips with Nanya’s developed 10nm class process technologies and will deploy extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology, with a monthly production capacity of approximately 45'000 wafers. This will provide 2'000 new high-tech jobs while supporting thousands of additional indirect job opportunities. The investment plan will take three phases within a space of seven years. The current plan is to break ground in late 2021, with the goal of completing the construction in 2023 and having volume production start in 2024. Nanya is investing a total is approximate NTD 300 billion (EUR 8.88 billion) in this project. "DRAM has become a critical component for the smart world. In response to the memory chip market growth, Nanya Technology’s investment in advanced semiconductor plant will enhance Nanya’s international competitiveness as Taiwan’s DRAM leader and push Nanya to the next level as a key memory provider for the globe.” says Nanya Technology’s Chairman, Chia-Chau Wu in a press release. "In 2020, we successfully developed core cell technology for the 10nm class DRAM process, which enable the capability to offer DDR5, LPDDR5, and high-capacity 16Gb DRAM products in line with future 5G and smart generation development, and plans to begin mass production this year. The new plant investment plan represents our determination on our DRAM core value and commitment to green technology. As we become the best DRAM partner for the smart world,” adds Nanya Technology’s President, Dr. Pei-Ing Lee.