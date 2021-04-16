© ICEYE

Finnish satellite imagery specialist opens US production facility

ICEYE, a Finnish headquartered satellite imagery specialist, has opened a new spacecraft manufacturing facility in Irvine, California.

The company’s US headquarters will host the production of multiple spacecraft simultaneously and also contain a research and development lab, offices, as well as a customer engagement space. The Irvine location also houses a Mission Operations Center for monitoring and operating US licensed spacecraft. “With our new production facility in the U.S., we will add significant next-generation capabilities to our space and ground segments,” says Jerry Welsh, CEO of ICEYE US in a press release. “This will provide us with the most reliable operational foundation, and give us the flexibility and efficiency to best accommodate the requirements of our U.S. government customers.” In line with the company’s growth and strong customer demand, ICEYE US is hiring talents that have skills in spacecraft engineering, assembly, integration and testing, project management, software development, ground services, sales, and customer service. The company expects to have offices on the east and west coasts by mid-2021. “Like other aerospace hubs around the country, Southern California has a rich space legacy, a tremendous talent pool, and an excellent base of suppliers and partners,” adds Deepak Grover, Vice President of Operations at ICEYE US. “We look forward to further fueling our growth trajectory and Irvine is the perfect spot to set up our new facility.” ICEYE has also signed an agreement with In-Q-Tel to accelerate the delivery of capabilities to U.S. government organisations. In-Q-Tel identifies and partners with companies developing innovations that have both high national security impact and the potential for commercial success.