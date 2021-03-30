



North American PCB industry sales up 6.1% in February

Total North American PCB shipments in February 2021 were up 6.1% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, February shipments rose 3.9%, according to the IPC.

PCB bookings in February increased 6% year-over-year. Bookings in February increased 14.3% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.20. "PCB orders and shipments continue to trend higher,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “Orders during the month were especially strong, which carry shipments in the coming month.”