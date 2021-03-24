© Daimler Electronics Production | March 24, 2021
Mercedes-EQ starts production of battery systems
Mercedes-Benz has started producing high-performance batteries for its all-electric EQS at its Stuttgart-Hedelfingen plant, as part of the Untertürkheim location in Germany.
The EQS marks the start of a new generation of high performance electric vehicles, which the company says will offer-a range of more than 700 km (based on WLTP), based on a high efficiency powertrain and advances in battery energy density. Having integrated battery production alongside existing transmission production, the Hedelfingen plant has been transformed into an vital part of the company’s global battery production network. The quick ramp-up of its global battery production capacities and targeted expansion of battery competencies through the entire value chain are the key pillars of Mercedes-Benz electric initiative - from basic research, cell production up to batteries’ afterlife including 2nd-life applications and recycling. This in-house know-how and vertical integration is key for playing a leading role in electric vehicles. In addition to scaling up the EQS battery production, the Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems Campus Untertürkheim will specifically expand its research and development activities in the field of e-mobility – through a campus for electric and electrified drive systems – as previously announced. The Hedelfingen plant is responsible for the production of battery systems for the Mercedes-Benz EQS, as well as the upcoming EQE. The plant has a production and logistics area of about 16,500 square metres. The lithium-ion battery system is produced on an approximately 300 meter production line with more than 70 production stations and with a high number of automated as well as manual steps. Targeted extension of in-house EV expertise focusing battery cells With the bundling and extension of its battery activities at the Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems Campus at the Untertürkheim site (Germany) the company strengthens its expertise in the field of e-mobility. Research and development activities are already anchored at the location, such as the e-technology center and cell technology center, where, among other things, prototypes for the electric drive system are built and cell technologies are researched and tested. The findings from our international research hubs will be centralized at this location. In order to deepen its competence as a center for battery technology, a new factory for the small-series production of future lithium-ion battery cells is being planned, starting its operations in 2023.