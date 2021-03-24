© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | March 24, 2021
NA semi equipment billings surpasses $3B for second consecutive month
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 3.14 billion in billings worldwide in February 2021 (three-month average basis), logging a record high for the second consecutive month, according to SEMI.
The billings figure is 3.2% higher than the final January 2021 billings of USD 3.04 billion and is 32% higher than the February 2020 billings level of USD 2.37 billion. “February billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers once again exceeded $3 billion, powered by robust secular semiconductor demand across diverse end-use markets,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The digitization of industries worldwide continues to drive rising investments in semiconductor equipment.”
|Billings (3-mo. Avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|September 2020
|$2,743.3
|40.0%
|October 2020
|$2,648.2
|27.3%
|November 2020
|$2,611.6
|23.1%
|December 2020
|$2,680.8
|7.6%
|January 2021 (final)
|$3,038.2
|29.8%
|February 2021 (prelim)
|$3,135.0
|32.0%