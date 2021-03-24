© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year September 2020 $2,743.3 40.0% October 2020 $2,648.2 27.3% November 2020 $2,611.6 23.1% December 2020 $2,680.8 7.6% January 2021 (final) $3,038.2 29.8% February 2021 (prelim) $3,135.0 32.0%

The billings figure is 3.2% higher than the final January 2021 billings of USD 3.04 billion and is 32% higher than the February 2020 billings level of USD 2.37 billion. “February billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers once again exceeded $3 billion, powered by robust secular semiconductor demand across diverse end-use markets,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The digitization of industries worldwide continues to drive rising investments in semiconductor equipment.”