Analysis | March 24, 2021

NA semi equipment billings surpasses $3B for second consecutive month

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 3.14 billion in billings worldwide in February 2021 (three-month average basis), logging a record high for the second consecutive month, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 3.2% higher than the final January 2021 billings of USD 3.04 billion and is 32% higher than the February 2020 billings level of USD 2.37 billion. “February billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers once again exceeded $3 billion, powered by robust secular semiconductor demand across diverse end-use markets,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The digitization of industries worldwide continues to drive rising investments in semiconductor equipment.”
Billings (3-mo. Avg.)Year-Over-Year
September 2020$2,743.340.0%
October 2020$2,648.227.3%
November 2020$2,611.623.1%
December 2020$2,680.87.6%
January 2021 (final)$3,038.229.8%
February 2021 (prelim)$3,135.032.0%
