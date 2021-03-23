© Volvo Trucks

Semiconductor shortage to impact Volvo Group's production

The manufacturer of trucks and buses says that global shortage of semiconductors will have a substantial impact on its production during the second quarter.

The group says that In the beginning of the quarter it will implement stop days across its global truck manufacturing operations. In total, these are currently estimated to between two and four weeks depending on production site. At the same time the group is counting on other disturbances to also impact the its other business areas. "Visibility into the global supply chain of semiconductors as well as other components is currently very low and the uncertainty about the development is high," the Volvo Group writes in a press release. The disturbances are expected to have a negative impact on earnings and cash flow. However, the Volvo Group says that it is, along side its business partners, working hard to minimise the number of vehicles affected and the impact on customers by keeping flexibility to be able to increase production when possible.