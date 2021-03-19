© Benchmark Electronics

Geophysical taps Benchmark for production of seismic sensors

EMS provider Benchmark has been selected by Geophysical Technologies Inc. (GTI) to ramp-up production of the company's next-generation seismic sensors, NuSeis NRU 1C.

These sensors are a key component of seismic systems used for measuring the earth's subsurface composition through geophysical technology that illuminates and monitors the earth's subsurface for resource extraction, earthquake monitoring, construction, and hydrothermal projects. "Benchmark is a valued partner with the global network, advanced manufacturing capabilities and responsiveness necessary to meet our specific goals," says Richard Degner, president and CEO, GTI in a press release. "Their comprehensive services and commitment to reliability is helping us deliver our technology to the market at volume while optimizing costs and not sacrificing quality." GTI's NuSeis NRU 1C is a self-contained seismic nodal recording unit with a 58-gram internal electronic cab (eCab). The eCab can be quickly removed and inserted into a dozen interchangeable NuSeis form factors, each suited for different environments to provide peak operating performance and optimal ground coupling. Benchmark is providing high-volume manufacturing for the NuSeis, which includes the core technology and multiple variants for a variety of soil types. Benchmark is also helping GTI relocate its manufacturing operations to North America, which will enable improved localisation, cost, and procurement of materials and components. "As a worldwide manufacturing partner with a strategically curated network of facilities, Benchmark is able to quickly address challenges in the global economy and move production to either nearshore or offshore facilities to optimize our customer's costs," says Rob Crawford, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Benchmark. "Working closely with GTI, we're helping to meet their production goals in a flexible manner while maintaining the high level of quality and customer service, consistent with Benchmark's focus on high reliability products."