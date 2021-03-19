© Kitron

Corvus Energy enters manufacturing agreement with Kitron

Corvus Energy has chosen Kitron as the manufacturing partner for the company’s battery management control systems.

The contract is valued at NOK 100 million (EUR 9.9 million) and production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway. Production will be carried out in 2021 and 2022, with an option for extension. In addition to manufacturing of electronics modules, the contract also covers assistance towards Corvus Energy’s product redesign. “With our expansive growth and the worldwide increasing interest in zero emission technology, it is important for us to have long term strategic and trusted suppliers. We are very pleased to sign this contract with Kitron as they are a highly capable and strong sourcing partner for Corvus,” says Nils Valland, Senior Vice President Supply Chain at Corvus Energy, in a press release. Corvus Energy is a supplier of battery systems for marine, oil and gas and port applications. In addition, the company just announced plans to start development and production of maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems with Toyota as a partner and supplier of mass-produced fuel cell technology. “We’re excited to be able to support Corvus Energy in its push to transform the maritime industry to an emission-free future powered by batteries and fuel cells. This fits perfectly with Kitron’s strategy of pursuing growth opportunities within electrification, a megatrend that has just started and will fundamentally alter much of the technology we use for transportation and machinery,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA.