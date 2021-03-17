© Variosystems AG Electronics Production | March 17, 2021
Variosystems expands into Mexico
With the 2020 pandemic, the tariffs on China products and the high intercontinental transport costs, Variosystems decided to build a manufacturing operation in Mexico.
"It became clear that there was a need for a North-American high volume facility able to support labour intensive assemblies", a press release states. Juarez, Mexico was selected as the 7th production location for the Switzerland headquartered EMS provider continues. "We believe this new addition is a great opportunity for our customers to bring production closer, minimising tariffs and reducing lead times, while keeping an aggressive cost structure." The 70,000ft2 facility will focus on electronic assembly, system integration and potentially wire harness production. Production is expected to start in Q3/2021. The employment schedule looks at 250 workers by 2024.