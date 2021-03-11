© SEAT S.A

"Spain could evolve into an e-mobility centre of Europe"

The Volkswagen Group and SEAT. S.A. discusses a multisectoral alliance between public and private players to boost the electric ecosystem in Spain.

The Volkswagen Group, SEAT S.A. and the Spanish Government have underlined their common vision of a sustainable transformation of the automotive industry. The Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. says they are willing to collaborate on transforming the industrial infrastructure and ecosystem for electric mobility and accelerate the economic recovery of the country. Last year, the company already announced a EUR 5 billion investment plan into e-mobility until 2025. To accelerate the development of an e-mobility ecosystem a project has been outlined, that will be led by the Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. This project will act as a tractor for large and medium-sized companies, with the collaboration of key organisations from different sectors, such as Iberdrola in the energy industry, Telefónica in the telecommunications field, CaixaBank in the financial area, the company ASTI Mobile Robotics, or big suppliers from the automotive world, such as Gestamp or Antolín. This joint forward-looking initiative has large potential to generate jobs, especially for young people, a press release reads. With the second largest automotive production industry in Europe, Spain owns a large responsibility in reaching the targets of the European Green Deal by 2030. Therefore, it would be crucial that Spain accelerate the creation of the electric vehicle ecosystem, stimulate demand and develop public recharging infrastructure. Thus, a future common vision includes local production of small electric vehicles in the SEAT Martorell factory, as well as the local production of battery cells and battery modules. “Spain can evolve into an e-mobility centre of Europe. We share the Spanish Government’s vision: the transformation of the automotive industry. The modernization of industrial structures and the creation of future-proof jobs can serve as a powerful blueprint for the whole region. We hope that the EU Commission has the political willingness to let this flagship project with historic importance for Spain become reality” says Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEAT S.A, in the press release. “70 years ago, we put this country on wheels. Our aim, now, is to put Spain on electric wheels. For this to be a reality, all parties agreed, that Spain need to develop and ensure a wider recharging infrastructure throughout the territory and stimulate demand by incentives. Spain should jump on the electrification train” adds Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT S.A.