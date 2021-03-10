© northvolt

Swedish battery manufacturer acquires US battery technology company

Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt announces the acquisition of Cuberg, Inc., a US-based battery technology company delivering high-performance lithium metal cells produced on existing lithium-ion manufacturing lines for electromobility solutions.

Cuberg spun out of Stanford University back in 2015 with the goal of commercialising next-generation battery technology based on a groundbreaking liquid electrolyte combined with a lithium metal anode. “The Cuberg team has shown exceptional ability to develop world-class technology, proven results and an outstanding customer base in a lean and efficient organization. Combining these strengths with the capabilities and technology of Northvolt allows us to make significant improvements in both performance and safety while driving down cost even further for the next-generation battery cells,” said Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson in a press release. Validated by third parties, Cuberg's cells deliver more than 60% increased range and capacity versus comparable lithium-ion cells designed for high-rate electric aviation applications. Building on this, Northvolt and Cuberg will mature its automotive and industrial product portfolio with the ambition to industrialise cells in 2025 that exceed 1,000 Wh/L. At the same time, Northvolt says that it will establish an advanced technology center in Silicon Valley based on the Cuberg acquisition. The Swedish company says that it is actively hiring top battery industry talent to support these efforts. In addition to accelerating the lithium metal cell development and optimising the technology for automotive applications, the new center will focus on materials research and development for best-in-class lithium-ion anode and electrolyte technologies.