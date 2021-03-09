© Valmet automotive

1'000 new employees needed at Valmet Automotive

The Finnish vehicle contract manufacturer is seeing a strong and rapid growth in demand for both vehicles and battery systems, which has led the company to launch a massive recruitment campaign to find 1'000 new production employees to its operations in Finland.

The new staff will be recruited for the Uusikaupunki and Salo sites, and both for vehicle manufacturing and EV Systems business lines. The recruitment will complement the personnel both in vehicle and battery manufacturing in Uusikaupunki and battery manufacturing in Salo. The recruitment need for the Uusikaupunki site is 700 and for the Salo site 300 people, the company writes in a short update. In vehicle manufacturing, additional personnel are needed for all sections of production. In battery manufacturing in Salo and Uusikaupunki, positions are open to battery builders, logistics workers and quality operators. In addition, dozens of employees are being recruited for product development, testing and business support tasks.