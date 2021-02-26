Analysis | February 26, 2021
North American EMS industry up 9.7% in January
Total North American EMS shipments in January 2021 were up 9.7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, January shipments fell 6.4%, says the IPC.
EMS bookings in January fell 5.4 percent year-over-year but increased 10.2 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.18. “The EMS sector carried last year's momentum into 2021,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist in a short update. “Strong January orders should help drive shipments in the coming month.”© IPC
