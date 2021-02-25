© Magna International Inc

Magna’s new Michigan plant to support the EV market

Magna has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in St. Clair, Michigan, that will build complex battery enclosures for the all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

Construction of the 345'000 square-foot facility, named Magna Electric Vehicle Structures, represents more than a USD 70 million investment that is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the city of St. Clair over the next five years. The battery enclosure contributes to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water. Magna can develop these assemblies in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of its customers. “Bringing this new battery enclosure technology to market is another example of Magna’s ability to deliver a full-system solution to automakers supporting their focus on a lower emissions future,” says John Farrell, President of Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group. “The move toward electrification allows us to rethink what is possible and demonstrate how we can leverage our core strengths to continue bringing customers innovative solutions that help them meet their goals, no matter how challenging.” Production at the new plant is expected to begin in early 2022 and it will mark Magna’s 25th manufacturing facility in Michigan.