© TSMC Analysis | February 24, 2021
Top 10 foundries expected to increase revenues by 20%
Demand in the global foundry market remains strong in 1Q21, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations. As various end-products continue to generate high demand for chips, clients of foundries in turn stepped up their procurement activities, which subsequently led to a persistent shortage of production capacities across the foundry industry.
TrendForce therefore expects foundries to continue posting strong financial performances in 1Q21, with a 20% YoY growth in the combined revenues of the top 10 foundries, while TSMC, Samsung, and UMC rank as the top three in terms of market share. However, the future reallocation of foundry capacities still remains to be seen, since the industry-wide effort to accelerate the production of automotive chips may indirectly impair the production and lead times of chips for consumer electronics and industrial applications. TSMC has been maintaining a steady volume of wafer inputs at its 5nm node, and these wafer inputs are projected to account for 20% of the company’s revenue. On the other hand, owing to chip orders from AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, demand for TSMC’s 7nm node is likewise strong and likely to account for 30% of TSMC’s revenue, a slight increase from the previous quarter. On the whole, TSMC’s revenue is expected to undergo a 25% increase YoY in 1Q21 and set a new high on the back of surging demand for 5G, HPC, and automotive applications. In response to increased client demand for 5G chips, CIS, driver ICs, and HPC chips, Samsung will continue to raise its semiconductor CAPEX this year, which is divided between its memory and foundry businesses and represents Samsung’s desire to catch up to TSMC. With regards to process technologies, the Korean company’s capacity utilization rates for the 5nm and 7nm nodes have been relatively high in 1Q21, during which Samsung is expected to increase its revenue by 11% YoY. In addition to chip demand from the automotive sector, UMC has been keeping up with manufacturing driver ICs, PMICs, RF front-end, and IoT products. The company’s capacity thus remains fully loaded in 1Q21, and UMC is expected to undergo a 14% YoY increase in revenue. GlobalFoundries is similarly experiencing high capacity utilization rates due to the increase in automotive chip demand, as well as the military chips that it has been manufacturing for the U.S. Department of Defense. GlobalFoundries’ revenue is expected to increase by 8% YoY in 1Q21. SMIC’s revenue for the 14nm and below nodes is expected to decline in 1Q21 as the company was added to the Entity List by the U.S. and subsequently faced constraints in the development of advanced processes. However, with the persistent demand in the foundry market for mature processes above (including) the 40nm node, SMIC’s revenue is projected to stay on a positive trajectory and reach a 17% YoY increase in 1Q21. TowerJazz will spend about US$150 million on a small-scale capacity expansion, but equipment move-in and calibrations will not be finalized until approximately 2H21, after which the expanded capacity will start measurably contributing to the company’s revenue. In 1Q21, TowerJazz’s revenue is expected to be on par with the previous quarter while reaching a 15% increase YoY. PSMC is primarily focused on manufacturing memory products, DDICs, CIS, and PMICs. At the moment, high demand for 8-inch and 12-inch wafer capacities and for automotive chips has resulted in fully loaded capacity for PSMC. The company’s revenue is expected to increase by 20% YoY in 1Q21. Likewise, VIS’ capacity is fully loaded across all of its process technologies. Driven by increased spec requirements for PMICs and small-sized DDICs, VIS’ revenue is expected to increase by 26% YoY in 1Q21. Finally, Hua Hong is currently placing considerable emphasis on expanding the 12-inch capacity of HH Fab7 in Wuxi. Process technologies for 12-inch production lines, including NOR, BCD, Super Junction, and IGBT, have all passed qualifications, thereby injecting fresh momentum into Hua Hong’s development. Furthermore, given Hua Hong’s fully loaded 8-inch capacities and the fact that its performance in 1Q20 represents a relatively low base period for YoY comparison, Hua Hong’s revenue may likely reach a 42% YoY increase in 1Q21.
|Ranking
|Company
|1Q21E
|1Q20
|YoY
|M/S
|1
|TSMC
|12,910
|10,310
|25%
|56%
|2
|Samsung
|4,052
|3,660
|11%
|18%
|3
|UMC
|1,603
|1,402
|14%
|7%
|4
|GlobalFoundries
|1,469
|1,355
|8%
|7%
|5
|SMIC
|1.059
|905
|17%
|5%
|6
|TowerJazz
|345
|300
|15%
|2%
|7
|PSMC
|340
|283
|20%
|2%
|8
|VIS
|327
|260
|26%
|1%
|9
|Hua Hong
|288
|203
|42%
|1%
|10
|DB HiTek
|197
|189
|4%
|1%
|Top 10 Total
|22,590
|18,867
|20%
|100%
