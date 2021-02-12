© head off dreamstime.com

Preliminary ranking of top 10 companies by semiconductor design total available market, Worldwide, (millions of dollars)

2020 Rank 2019 Rank Company 2020 Revenue 2020 Market Share (%) 2019 Revenue Growth (%) 1 1 Apple 53,616 11.9 43,239 24.0 2 2 Samsung Electronics 36,416 8.1 30,247 20.4 3 3 Huawei 19,086 4.2 24,933 -23.5 4 4 Lenovo 18,555 4.1 16,773 10.6 5 5 Dell Technologies 16,581 3.7 15,584 6.4 6 6 BBK Electronics 13,393 3.0 11,653 14.9 7 7 HP Inc. 10,992 2.4 10,729 2.4 8 8 Xiaomi 8,790 2.0 6,974 26.0 9 9 Hon Hai Precision Industry 5,730 1.3 5,816 -1.5 10 10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 5,570 1.2 5,561 0.2 Others 261,109 58.0 247,640 5.4 Total 449,838 100.0 419,148 7.3