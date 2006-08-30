Electronics Production | August 30, 2006
PKC raises efficiency of its management team
Finland based PKC Group will streamline and increase the efficiency of the Group's management system by revising the Management Teams of the Group and the business segments and by adopting a matrix organisation.
These changes are geared towards boosting efficiency in decision-making, the implementation of the strategy, the Group's drive to go international and the expansion of the customer base.
Business Development Director Mika Rytky has been appointed as Vice President, Wiring Harnesses, and Electronics Business Unit Director Jarmo Rajala as Vice President, Electronics.
The Corporate Management Team comprises President and CEO Mika Kari (Chairman), Vice President Mika Rytky, Vice President Jarmo Rajala and CFO Marko Karppinen.
In addition to Group financing, Karppinen is responsible for human resources, IT, legal affairs and communications. The members of the Corporate Management Team report to CEO Mika Kari.
In a matrix organisation, operations are divided into plants, customer accounts and Group-wide functions, which are production, logistics and procurements, technology and quality development as well as finance and administration.
The revised Management Teams and the introduction of the matrix organisation will bolster the application of shared operating methods and serve to boost the efficiency of decision-making and resource use and management in this internationally operating Group. The changes will come into effect on September 1, 2006.
"PKC's rapid growth and internationalisation have ushered in new challenges for the management and development of the Group and its business and support functions. The new management system and matrix organisation enable strategic agility and both speed and flexibility in responding to customer needs in a constantly changing business environment," says CEO Mika Kari.
