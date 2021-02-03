Hilti to start production of manual power tools in Hungary

With an investment of over EUR 20.1 million, Hilti Szerszám Kft. will engage in new activities at its site including the production of manual power tools and the establishment of a logistical system. The new project will create 73 new jobs.

Hilti has been operating in Hungary since 1989 with headquarters in Kecskemét. The company produces tools, chisels, screwdriver bits and cutting discs for use in the construction industry at its manufacturing plant in Kecskemét. With this new plant next to Kecskemét, the company will manufacture machine parts and assemble machine tools, measurement technology and vacuum systems. The investment, which will stretch until 2024 will also facilitate the development of a new logistical system.