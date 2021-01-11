© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Infinite Electronics acquires of NavePoint

Electronic components supplier Infinite Electronics, Inc., has announced its acquisition of NavePoint, an online provider of high-quality networking equipment and services.

Under Infinite’s leadership and management support, NavePoint will continue to operate as an independent brand within the overall Infinite family of brands. The company’s president, Evan Schoenberg, will join the Infinite leadership team and will continue to lead NavePoint’s day-to-day operations. “We are excited for this merger as it will enable NavePoint to grow and expand our product portfolio and our reach to more customers, while also improving our current service to existing customers,” said Schoenberg. Founded in 2008, NavePoint is located in Libertyville, Illinois, and employs approximately 25 team members. “We are very excited to welcome NavePoint and the team to Infinite Electronics and our portfolio of high-performing brands. The addition of NavePoint is a nice compliment to our existing networking product offering and provides a unique opportunity to expand our technical reach to data center customers, corporate office buildings and other industries. NavePoint products expand Infinite’s current portfolio in high-quality racks and cabinets, rack shelving, accessories and more. As we integrate the brand and the team we see great opportunities ahead while we remain focused on delivering outstanding service and support to the customers we collectively serve,” said Penny Cotner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics.