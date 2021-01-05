© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales increased 7% YoY in November

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 39.4 billion for the month of November 2020, an increase of 7.0% compared to the November 2019 total of USD 36.9 billion and 1.1% more than the October 2020 total of USD 39.0 billion.

"Global sales of semiconductors continued to rise in November, increasing on a year-to-year basis by the highest percentage since March," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. "Annual sales in 2020 are tracking well ahead of the total from 2019, despite substantial headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors. Sales into the Americas remained strong in November, increasing year-to-year by a double-digit percentage for the eleventh consecutive month." Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (12.5%), China (6.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (6.5%), and Japan (5.1%), but decreased slightly in Europe (-0.7%). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased in Japan (5.2%), Europe (3.6%), the Americas (2.1%), and China (0.1%), but ticked down in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5%).