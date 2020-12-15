© PCB Connect

PCB Connect and Accent PCB join forces in The Netherlands

PCB Connect BV in The Netherlands – part of PCB Connect Group – is taking another step forward on the Dutch market by signing a Business Integration partnership with Accent PCB Nederland BV.

The partnership, signed on November 30th, will go into effect as of January 1st, 2021. The synergy effect will allow Accent PCB Customers to benefit from the global PCB Connect network and will bring to PCB Connect a stronger technical knowledge with the addition of two experienced employees from Accent PCB, Stefano Bongaerts as Customer Support Representative and Dirk van den Hout as a Product Engineer. “During extensive and very pleasant conversations with John Kuitert and Hans van de Ven, we found that we have a lot in common on both a business and personal level. Our customers will benefit from the strengths PCB Connect has to offer. Together with Stefano Bongaerts, I will make sure our customers experience a smooth transition to PCB Connect,” says Dirk van den Hout, in a press release Stefano Bongaerts agrees, saying that he “will mainly focus on the transition of our customers at Accent PCB to PCB Connect as easy as possible, with the same service and quality level they are used to from Accent PCB, but with the new possibilities of being a part of the PCB Connect BV team, he hopes to create more turnover at these customers.” Accent PCB Nederland’s Managing Director, Fer Verhoeff, will with this partnership enjoy a well-earned retirement. John Kuitert, Managing Director at PCB Connect BV, says he admires Fer Verhoeff for having grown Accent PCB into the company it has become, having faced some challenging years in the PCB industry. “I thank him for the trust and allowing us to continue serving his customers with the support of Dirk and Stefano. With the expert technical knowledge and years of experience that Dirk and Stefano will add to the PCB Connect team, we see a perfect basis to expand our service to all our customers,” Kuitert concludes.