Nokia starts production of next-gen 5G equipment in India

Nokia announced has started the production of next generation 5G equipment at its manufacturing site in Chennai, Southern India.

The company was the first to manufacture the 5G New Radio in India, and it is now producing the Nokia AirScale massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution. The equipment is already being exported to countries in advanced stages of 5G deployment. Since it was established back in 2008, Nokia has invested heavily in developing its manufacturing facility which is spread over 140’000 square meters. This factory has manufactured more than 5 million telecom network equipment units over the years. The factory was the first to deploy India’s first ‘real-world’ application of Industry 4.0 including AR/VR, automation and analytics, to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Nokia is now manufacturing mMIMO based 5G products with the latest 64-Transmit/64-Receive (64T64R) configuration at the plant, a press release reads. Massive MIMO is a key element of 5G technology that delivers high capacity, especially in densely populated locations. It brings together antennas at the transmitter and receiver to ensure improved speed and spectrum efficiency. “Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of India's manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to producing mMIMO, it demonstrates our innovative manufacturing capabilities and our belief in India's skill and talent to produce the best-in-class equipment. This will enable us to support Indian Operators as they prepare to launch 5G,” says Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of India Market, at Nokia, in the press release.