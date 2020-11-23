© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Ontic acquires Aircraft Instruments product line from Flightline Electronics

Ontic, an aerospace industry provider of ‘Extended Life Solutions’ for OEM legacy products, has acquired the manufacturing rights of four aircraft instruments from Flightline Electronics Inc, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics.

The electro-mechanical and digital instruments are used on various commercial and military platforms, with supply into aircraft manufacturers and operators. The instruments will be manufactured in Ontic’s North Carolina facility. “We are very pleased to have completed this deal and look forward to fully transitioning the manufacture and repair capability over the coming weeks,” says Gareth Blackbird, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontic, in a press release. “This product line fits extremely well with our North Carolina facility and we look forward to providing long term support and the supply of cockpit instruments to the extensive customer base.” Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.