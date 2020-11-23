© Notion Systems GmbH

Notion Systems sells another soldermask inkjet printer to Elekonta Marek

Notion Systems says that it has sold another n.jet soldermask inkjet system to German PCB manufacturer Elekonta Marek.

The n.jet soldermask is an inkjet system that prints soldermask contactless and digitally. The inkjet printing process replaces a number of conventional process steps, is easy to maintain, reduces waste water as well as energy consumption. “With the investment in an inkjet system from Notion Systems, we are expanding our technical and technological possibilities in the production of printed circuit boards and are consistently pursuing the path of digitalization. We are impressed by the possibilities that can be realized through inkjet technology,” says Lars Presche, Managing Director of Elekonta Marek, in a press release. “The order from Elekonta shows that additive manufacturing is making inroads into printed circuit board production and that leading companies are investing even in difficult times,” says Frank Tinnefeld, Sales manager of ASS Luippold; distributor Europe of Notion Systems. Both companies will work very closely together in the further development of processes to further establish inkjet printing in the PCB industry.