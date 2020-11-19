© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Raytheon to acquire Blue Canyon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the provider of small satellites and spacecraft systems components; Blue Canyon Technologies.

Closure of the acquisition, expected by early 2021, is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Blue Canyon Technologies will report into Raytheon Intelligence & Space upon closing. "The space market is rapidly expanding and our customers need comprehensive solutions faster than ever before," says Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, in a press release. "What makes Blue Canyon Technologies the right fit for our business is its agile, innovative culture and expertise in small satellite systems and technologies. This acquisition enables us to deliver a broader range of solutions to support our customers' space missions – from sensing subsystems to mission systems integration and from launch and range support to on-orbit operations." Blue Canyon Technologies is based in Boulder, Colorado with more than 200 employees. The company currently has more than 90 satellites in production, and has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.