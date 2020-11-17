© Electrolube

New European sales manager at Electrolube

The manufacturer of specialist chemicals has appointed Carolyn McAllister as European Sales Manager

Carolyn is not a new face at Electrolube, having spent six years with the company, she initially worked as part of the Research and Development team, working closely with Electrolube’s Technical Director of Coatings, Phil Kinner, to develop Conformal Coating solutions for the market. Her expertise and knowledge gained from her experience in the laboratory provided a sound foundation for her promotion to Electrolube’s Technical Sales Engineer for the UK. In her new appointment, Carolyn will progress Electrolube’s growth in Europe, particularly within the automotive manufacturing community, where Electrolube has been successful in protecting complex electronic systems from the harshest environments, both in-cabin and under-hood. “I am delighted with the new opportunity to further expand Electrolube’s broad range of electro-chemicals across Europe, helping customers find the best solutions for their application and product requirements and building relationships with new and existing customers,” Carolyn says in a press release Ron Jakeman, Group Managing Director of Electrolube, adds; “Carolyn is a real asset to the company and has a proven track record, making her the perfect candidate for the job. As we continue to invest in providing the market with the very latest advances in coating, resin and thermal management technologies, Carolyn’s extensive experience and in-depth knowledge will undoubtedly build on the successes we have generated for our customers’ application and product needs.”