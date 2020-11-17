© RUAG Space / Noe Flum Electronics Production | November 17, 2020
RUAG Space moves into a new building in Dresden-Coswig
RUAG Space concentrates its activities near Dresden at a single location. All 50 employees from RUAG Space have been working at the new location "An der Walze 7" in Coswig near Dresden since mid-October.
“We have found an ideal location here, where we have more space for our growing organiatsion. It is an advantage to have all employees working at one location," says Patrick Houghton, Head of the Dresden location, in a press release. The number of employees is expected to increase from around 50 to roughly 80 over the next few years. The new location can accommodate the company's expansion plans. Mechanisms for space and industry One area of expertise of RUAG Space Germany in Coswig, is the production of precise mechanisms for customers in the market segments space and industry. These include, for example, mechanisms for the calibration of optical payloads of satellites. The mechanisms are indispensable, because without this calibration no meaningful satellite image can be generated. In the industrial sector, RUAG Space offers electro-mechanical solutions for commercial actuators in photolithography, a central method for manufacturing integrated circuits and other products. Competence centre for space microelectronics Coswig is home to the newly established 'Competence Center for Space Microelectronics' for navigation receivers and signal processors. It operates in unison with the RUAG Space locations in Austria and Sweden. These are used for a variety of small satellites operated by commercial telecommunication companies. “We want to continue to grow in the space electronics sector," says Patrick Houghton. The Dresden location has been part of RUAG Space for four years. In May 2016, RUAG Space acquired the HTS Hoch Technologie Systeme GmbH in Coswig / Dresden. Since then, RUAG Space has invested heavily in the development of the site.