TT Electronics completes Torotel acquisition

TT Electronics has officially completed the acquisition of Torotel, a US-based designer and manufacturer of power and electromagnetic assemblies and components for the aerospace and defense markets.

The acquisition increases TT’s capability in the design and development of power management devices and marks the latest addition to the company’s extensive global magnetics portfolio. The addition of the Torotel business broadens TT’s power electronics capabilities and expands the company’s presence in the US aerospace and defense market building on the recently acquired Covina, California-based business unit from Excelitas Technologies earlier in the year. Torotel extends TT’s list of blue-chip US aerospace and defense customers and provides access to growth programs with sole-sourced positions on major platforms. “We are delighted to complete the acquisition of Torotel. It represents a fantastic fit within our existing US power electronics business, strengthens our position in critical defense applications and further develops our global electromagnetics design and manufacturing capability. We’re delighted to be able to welcome the Torotel team into the TT group,” says Richard Tyson, CEO of TT Electronics, in a press release.