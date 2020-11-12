© Incap Corporation

Incap expects more out of 2020 than previously anticipated

The Finnish EMS provider is updating its expectations on its full-year performance due to better visibility. The company says it is increasing its operating profit estimate for 2020.

Incap estimates that the revenue for 2020 will be significantly higher than in 2019 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2020 will be higher than in 2019. The company’s previous outlook, published in the half-year financial report, estimated that the revenue for 2020 will be significantly higher than in 2019 and operating profit (EBIT) in 2020 will be approximately on the same level as in 2019. The increase in the estimated operating profit (EBIT) is based on good development primarily at the Indian factory, the company states in a short update. Following the COVID-19 pandemic related closure of the Indian factory, the backlog has been cleared and the demand from some existing customers has increased to a greater level than previously estimated. The estimated revenue growth is mainly driven by the AWS Electronics Group acquisition, which was finalised in January 2020.