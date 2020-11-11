© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Finnish telecom company takes majority stake in CalcuQuote

Finnish telecommunications company, Elisa Oyj, has made a strategic investment to hold a majority stake in US-based supply chain software provider CalcuQuote.

According to a press release, the partnership will accelerate CalcuQuote’s mission of digitalising and optimising the EMS supply chain by expanding its global sales team and supporting its product roadmap, including further development of quoting and supply chain management software. “This is a highly strategic investment for Elisa as we continue our rapid growth in EMS industrial software,” said Lasse Nordlund, vice president of industrial software business at Elisa, in the press release. “CalcuQuote’s established expertise and long-standing customer relationships have given them a strong position in the market, and we look forward to helping expand their product offerings and building their reputation globally.” Following the investment, CalcuQuote will operate as an independent subsidiary of Elisa, supported by the telecom giant’s resources and expansion capabilities – and the US company’s employees will remain in their roles. “We are excited to leverage complementary experiences in our partnership with Elisa to bring the EMS industry smart supply chain solutions,” says Chintan Sutaria, CalcuQuote’s founder and president. “Elisa’s technological and machine learning expertise aligns with our long-term strategy, and with Elisa’s resources, CalcuQuote will be able to reach new customers and deliver an expanded product lineup. As we scale, we remain committed to providing best-in-class customer service.”