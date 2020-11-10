© Incap

Incap Estonia openes new production line in Kuressaare

The EMS provider says it has launched a new SMT production line at its Kuressaare factory in Estonia. The line will enable Incap to change the production equipment according to the clients’ needs.

Incap Estonia invested EUR 2.1 million in order to replace two production lines with one new one. According to Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment is financed with technology guarantee renting. “This means that our capability to offer suitable products and services to our customers becomes even more flexible. Electronics manufacturing companies prefer technology guarantee renting more and more, as this allows them to maintain their competitiveness,” says Grace as he details why production needs to be constantly rearranged in order to meet the needs of customers’ new or changing projects. Previous investment by Incap Estonia was done in 2017 when the company invested in a SMT production line from SMT-Renting. “This investment has really paid off, as we increased our production capacity and were able to offer our customers more flexible solutions. With the rented line, we can constantly upgrade production lines with new technologies according to customer needs. That is why we decided to make another investment to increase our competitiveness,” Grace explains. Grace added that although the company was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the global trends of the industry are positive for Incap. “People are using more and more electronics and we see that customers are interested in moving the production closer to home markets - so more and more production is moving from China to Europe. These trends also give us the courage to make the investment,” Grace adds.